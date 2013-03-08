6 Clever Items to Simplify Your Life
SWIMS Women’s Penny Loafer Boat Shoes
Forget clunky rain boots. Keep your cool in these preppy, water-resistant loafers made of breathable nylon and rubber. Available in over a dozen brights and neutrals.
To buy: $149, islandtrends.com.
Stack Wines
Packed with a bottle’s worth of wine, these stemless plastic glasses pop-and-lock together for easy transport. Picnic, anyone? Available in four varietals.
To buy: $13 for four glasses, liquorama.com.
Zenith Double Shower Curtain Liner Roller Hook
A shower hook with separate prongs for curtain and liner means you can take one down without disrupting the other.
To buy: $15 a set, walmart.com.
Karoto Sharpener and Peeler
Want to really impress dinner party guests? Add a surprising decorative touch to salads and other dishes. This small, but easy-to-use tool, which functions like a pencil sharpener, transforms ordinary veggies (carrots, zucchini, cucumbers) into peels, ribbons, and more.
To buy: $15, animicausa.com.
The Ultimate Manuals Library
Can’t remember how to operate your electric mixer? Inherited a disassembled hand-me-down crib? No need to wing it—just head to this database. The site contains more than a million free user guides uploaded by consumers who (miraculously!) held on to the instruction booklets.
Automatic Travel Price Adjustments
Like airplane tickets, hotel rooms often fluctuate in price according to demand. Ensure that you don’t miss out on a lowered rate by reserving a room through this site. Featuring tens of thousands of properties across the globe, Tingo automatically cancels and rebooks your reservation if the price drops. The average user saves about $50 for each two-night trip—enough to cover breakfast in bed!
