6 Clever Items to Simplify Your Life

By Real Simple
Updated October 31, 2014
Real Simple’s mission, through its 14 years, has been to simplify your life with smart finds like these.
1 of 6

Supoon

dreamfarm.com

This smart baking tool does it all—scrapes, stirs, mixes, scoops, and stirs, with the added bonus of balancing upright so that food doesn’t drip onto your counter. It’s also marked with common measurements, so you’ll have one less baking tool to clean.

To buy: $12, dreamfarm.com.

Featured October 2014

2 of 6

Headphone Detangler

thesinch.com

With this clever accessory affixed to your cell phone, your headphones will always be tangle-free and ready to use. Simply drape the attachment over the headphone jack, wrap the cord, and secure.

To buy: $16, thesinch.com.

3 of 6

Pliio Clothing Filers

bedbathandbeyond.com

If you’re a perfectionist when packing, this laundry tool will help keep your suitcase ultra-organized and wrinkle-free. Just place a filer in the center of a clothing item, fold around it, and—voila!—expertly folded clothes. If you really want to stay organized, use it to neatly store your duds in drawers or on shelves, too.

To buy: $10 for seven, bedbathandbeyond.com.

4 of 6

Glam Screen HD Mirror/Screen Protector

glamscreen.com

Get selfie-ready in a snap. The shield, which adheres to the front of all iPhones as well as the Samsung Galaxy, is clear when you’re on your device but turns into a mirror when you’re not. Plus, it doesn’t affect phone functionality.

To buy: $25, glamscreen.com.

5 of 6

Good Grips Razor Holder

containerstore.com

Tired of your razor slipping off of the wet shelf? Attach this silicone holder to any size can of shaving cream to keep your two grooming essentials safely secured and within reach.

To buy: $3, containerstore.com.

6 of 6

Rock My Run

itunes.apple.com

Whether you’re training for a marathon or just trying to get more exercise, this free motivational app provides the perfect playlist for your workout. The built-in sensor measures how fast you’re moving and plays music with a tempo to match, so you’re more likely to finish your run on a high note.

