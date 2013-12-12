6 Clever Items to Simplify Your Life

By Real Simple
Updated December 19, 2013
buyamt.com
Real Simple’s mission, through its 13 years, has been to simplify your life with smart finds like these.
Little Big Trivet

buyamt.com

Designed with easily adjustable dowels, this artful wooden trivet expands to accommodate everything from a piping teapot to a tray of lasagna.

To buy: $21.50, buyamt.com.

Featured December 2013

Sunrise Coaster Set

josterstore.com

Slip these soft silicone coasters onto wine glasses before the party starts, so you’ll never have to worry about guests inadvertently leaving rings on your tabletops. Bonus: The colorful coasters double as wine charms.

To buy: $19 for four, josterstore.com.

Flipside Reversible Dishwasher Sign

highfashionhome.com

Dirty or clean? Can’t recall if you forgot to unload the washer? Use the self-adhesive magnet to affix this sign to your dishwasher, so you’ll never accidently put a dirty plate in with the clean dishes again.

To buy: $5, highfashionhome.com.

Magnetic Towel

kmnhome.com

Don’t cry over spilt milk! With two sewn-in magnets it’s a snap to hang this super absorbent dish towel from most metal appliances—like your refrigerator, dishwasher, or oven door—for easy access when you need it most.

To buy: $8, kmnhome.com.

Peekaboos Ponytail Hat

peekaboos-hats.com

Uniquely designed with two openings concealed within a pretty cable knit twist (one high and one low), this fashionable hat is perfect for skiers, runners, or anyone who needs to stay warm while sporting their go-to ponytail.

To buy: $37, peekaboos-hats.com.

Contact List Organizer

itunes.apple.com

Between class lists, staff directories, and sports rosters, it can be tough to keep track of your ever-growing contact lists. Use your smartphone to snap a picture of any contact list, and this free app automatically imports each contact into your phone so you can ditch that pile of paper lists. Need to cancel baseball practice? Simply enter the app, select the baseball roster, and send a call, text, or email to the entire group at once.

