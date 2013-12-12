6 Clever Items to Simplify Your Life

Between class lists, staff directories, and sports rosters, it can be tough to keep track of your ever-growing contact lists. Use your smartphone to snap a picture of any contact list, and this free app automatically imports each contact into your phone so you can ditch that pile of paper lists. Need to cancel baseball practice? Simply enter the app, select the baseball roster, and send a call, text, or email to the entire group at once.



