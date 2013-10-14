6 Clever Items to Simplify Your Life

By Real Simple
Updated October 15, 2013
Real Simple’s mission, through its 13 years, has been to simplify your life with smart finds like these.
Gingerbread Man Pancake Ring

No longer saved for dessert, the gingerbread man can finally make an appearance at the breakfast table. Whip up a batch of pancakes using this non-stick carbon steel frame to hold the batter in place while it cooks into the fun shape.

To buy: $4, cooking.com.

Featured October 2013

Pie Top Cutter Lattice

Before you head to the bakery, turn to a tool that’s designed for making a to-die-for lattice pie top. After rolling out your crust, use this cutting tool (similarly to how you would use a cookie cutter) to create the criss-cross top design.

To buy: $3, surlatable.com.

Colorful Klip-It Sandwich Box

Save the plastic baggie. Skip the aluminum foil. Pack your sandwich to-go in this airtight container, which is microwave, refrigerator, freezer, and dishwasher safe. Available in four colors.

To buy: $4 each, containerstore.com.

Siliconezone Chop N Drop Cutting Board

Not just a surface protector for dicing and slicing, this flexible cutting board bends, which makes it easy to toss chopped ingredients directly into a bowl or pot.

To buy: $15 for three, amazon.com.

Tilt Twin Beverage Cooler

Meet the secret tool for chilling beverages without watering them down. Store this stainless steel gadget in the freezer on its silicone base and when it’s time to refresh a cocktail, dip the metal stirrer into the glass for an instant cool down (without an ice cube in sight). Can we get a cheers to that?

To buy: $30, uncommongoods.com.

Blomus Egg Basket

Looking for a new way to safely store and tote hard-boiled egg? This fabric basket, which comes in eight different colors, can hold half a dozen eggs and will keep them warm for up to 45 minutes.

To buy: $29, organize.com.

