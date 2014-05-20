6 Clever Items to Simplify Your Life
SteakChamp Thermometer
This handy tool takes the challenge out of grilling by alerting cooks when steak is cooked to perfection. Place the thermometer—sold by desired temperature (rare, medium rare, medium, or medium well)—in the cradle and insert sideways into the steak. A fast flashing light indicates the steak is ready to be served.
To buy: $50, surlatable.com.
Featured May 2014
Bottle Bouquet Wine Glass Holder
When entertaining outdoors, there’s no need to make multiple trips to the kitchen while your guests wait anxiously outside. Instead, slip the wine bottle through the center of this unique tray and slide up to six wine glasses over each “petal.”
To buy: $30, animicausa.com.
Zoku Ice Cream Maker
Satisfy that late-night ice cream craving without a trip to the store—no fancy appliances required. To whip up your own tasty treat, simply chill the bowl, add your favorite ice cream base, and stir for approximately 10 minutes.
To buy: $26, williams-sonoma.com.
Wahoo Balance Smartphone Scale
Whether you’re trying to shed excess weight or maintain, this smart scale makes it easy to track your progress. Once the scale has been synced with your favorite fitness app (like MyFitnessPal), your weight and BMI are wirelessly transmitted to the app each time you weigh yourself.
To buy: $80, wahoofitness.com.
Bstrong Utility Hook
Use this handy hook to keep your coat, umbrella, or bag off of a questionably hygienic floor. The hook fits around nearly any tabletop or counter and holds up to 20 pounds.
To buy: $25, bholddesign.com.
Farmer’s Market Locator
When you buy produce from the supermarket, it’s hard to figure out exactly where your food came from. This free app helps you shop local by finding farmer’s markets near you. Plus, get the most out of your market with user-generated reviews, photos, and more.
Get Daily Finds via e-mail