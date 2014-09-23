6 Clever Items to Simplify Your Life

By Real Simple
Updated September 23, 2014
Real Simple’s mission, through its 14 years, has been to simplify your life with smart finds like these.
Berry Keeper

This berry holder doubles as a colander so you can wash and store your farmers’ market finds all at once. It’s equipped with fancy features—like a water reservoir and an adjustable vent—to keep your fruit fresh up to two weeks longer than standard store containers.

To buy: $10, containerstore.com.

Featured September 2014

Start to Finish Kids Plate

Encourage reluctant eaters with the help of a clever plate that turns dinnertime into game time. Hide something special under the cover at the finish line and watch vegetables disappear.

To buy: $22, givesimple.com.

Custom Superhero Costume

Does a superhero lurk beneath your child’s mild-mannered exterior? Let your little one pick out personal colors and a customized emblem to “fly” around the neighborhood in style. (If you’re more about DIY, we have a homemade costume idea too.)

To buy: $50, superflykids.com.

Scented Dog Toys

These produce-shaped dog toys are a win for both you and your pup: Fido will love gnawing on one in pursuit of the treat you’ve put inside; you’ll love that the minty scent helps keep his breath fresh.

To buy: From $7, planetdog.com.

Hot Pad/Spoon Rest Combo (Large)

This silicone trivet not only protects counters from hot pots and pans, its center folds out to act as a spoon rest—neatly keeping your cooking surface clean.

To buy: $12, zyliss.com.

ZocDoc Well Guide

The popular free app, which lets you find doctors and schedule appointments, has just been upgraded. Its new Well Guide service helps keep track of all your medical needs: Using guidelines from the American Heart Association, the American Medical Association, and other health organizations, it recommends routine, preventive-care appointments, lets you create a personalized to-do list for scheduling visits, and then sends reminders to keep them.

