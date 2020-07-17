6 Clever Items to Simplify Your Life
Real Simple’s mission, through its 20 years, has been to simplify your life with smart finds like these. Automate your life even more, so you have time for the smaller things—like loading up your family for a beach day or having a backyard picnic with fresh watermelon—with these clever finds.
Simply press this cutter into a slice of watermelon and freeze for summer’s easiest homemade ice pop.
To buy: $13; williams-sonoma.com.
This insulated neoprene bag unzips to become a place mat for wherever your kid breaks bread (or potato chips). Machine washable.
To buy: $17; amazon.com.
When you’re up to your elbows in dirty plates, just push the bamboo brush into the spring-loaded ceramic base for a quick lather of dish soap.
To buy: $15; grove.co.
Back to school, back to sports, back to stinky uniforms! Add these beads to your laundry cycle to cut odor and stains.
To buy: $10; target.com.
Fold this wheeled bag flat and keep it in the trunk, then pop it open to easily transport up to 66 pounds of groceries, sports equipment, or beach gear.
To buy: $58; amazon.com.
An extra-wide brim shades your face, and a detachable sun cape protects your neck. Zip off the crown to turn the hat into a visor.
To buy: $40; duluthtrading.com.