6 Clever Items to Simplify Your Life
Real Simple’s mission, through its 20 years, has been to simplify your life with smart finds like these. Automate your life even more, so you have time for the smaller things—like teaching little ones how to fish or nurturing your own plant seedling—with these clever finds.
1
Lean into the growing aspect of home gardening with this compact grow kit, which allows adults and kids alike to grow a Philodendron Heartleaf plant from a small sprout. The included propagation kit includes instructions for nurturing your tiny plant, plus a beautiful speckled stand, so your plant growth can be decorative, too.
2
This automated home bar by Keurig serves cocktails, beer, and more at home with the same convenience as Keurig’s famous coffee makers. Now available for nationwide shipping and delivery, the Drinkworks drinkmaker uses pods containing spirits and natural flavors with on-board chilling and carbonation to craft high-end cocktails at home with the touch of a button.
3
Get kids engaged with nature—and outdoors—with this intro to fishing kit, which includes guides and materials for learning to bait a hook, tie on a lure, and more. Adults who have never fished before can get in on the fun, too, for a whole-family experience.
4
Ceramic and dishwasher-safe, this mortar and pestle set is built with an ergonomic handle, so you can make pastes, powders, and seasonings at home without pounding and using brute strength. Instead, the rotation of your palm crushes peppercorns, cumin seeds, and more without too much force, so this step of the process takes less time—and less energy.
5
Keep floors free of dust, hair, grass, tracked-in dirt, and more this summer with this smart vacuum, which efficiently maps your floor plan and runs at intervals you set to keep floors clean. The floor plan mapping keeps Neato from getting stuck in corners or bumping into walls, and the intuitive scheduling features let you adjust cleaning cycles for whenever is convenient for you at the touch of a button.
6
Developed in partnership with the National Alliance on Mental Illness, a new feature on Google Search allows searchers to take a clinically validated questionnaire to assess their own anxiety levels. When people in the U.S. search for information about anxiety, a prompt to take the self-assessment will appear near the top of the page. After submitting their private, secure responses, people will be offered access to resources to help manage their anxiety levels and find more support if needed.