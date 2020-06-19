6 Clever Items to Simplify Your Life
Real Simple’s mission, through its 20 years, has been to simplify your life with smart finds like these. With a charger sporting a retractable cord and a multipurpose grill tool, life at home can feel much, much smarter.
Sog-Free Towel
Crafted from recycled water bottles, this beach essential dries as much as four times faster than a cotton towel and rolls up smaller than your average burrito.
To buy: HalfDay Towel, $40; takeahalfday.com.
Hidden Charger
Eliminate tangled wires with this 36-inch cord that retracts when not in use (the prongs snap flat too). Works for phones and tablets.
To buy: Bibicharger, $22; amazon.com.
Grill Multitasker
Like a Swiss Army knife but for grilling, this tool has a spatula, fork, knife, meat tenderizer, and—most importantly—bottle opener.
To buy: Flipfork 5-in-1 Boss, $17; bedbathandbeyond.com.
Soap With a Prize
Kids have a built-in incentive to thoroughly wash their hands with this soap: The paraben-free orb hides a toy in its center.
To buy: Sohp Shop Surprise Suds, $12; sohpshop.com.
Instant Garden
This four-by-eight-foot sheet has embedded seeds so you can plant a speedy organic victory garden. Unroll onto soil, water, and start growing.
To buy: Backyard Seedsheet, $100; seedsheets.com.
Cute Little Dolly
Assemble this mighty mover in minutes, no tools required. It can hold 250 pounds, and it packs up compactly for storage in your trunk or garage.
To buy: Dozop Collapsible Dolly, $45; amazon.com.
This story originally appeared in the July 2020 issue of Real Simple.