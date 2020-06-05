6 Clever Items to Simplify Your Life

Real Simple’s mission, through its 20 years, has been to simplify your life with smart finds like these. From a grass gauge for measuring blades in the lawn to sticky ice packs, these smart little finds will solve some of life’s easier problems.

By Lauren Phillips
June 05, 2020
Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team.
Cabinet Fully Stocked Kit

Refresh your medicine cabinet—and never scramble for a sleep aid or cold medicine when you really need it again—with this smart kit, which includes everything a good medicine cabinet needs at an affordable price. The fully stocked kit includes pain relievers, allergy relief tablets, cold and flu medicine, and more.

To buy: $65; wearecabinet.com.

Paincakes Mini Reusable Adhesive Cold Pack

Adequately ice joints and muscles without constantly having to adjust with these reusable, sticky cold packs. Each can be reattached to a pain point up to 100 times, so you can ice awkward injuries—think shoulders, ankles, and wrists—without having to sit still in an unnatural position.

To buy: $13 for two packs; thegrommet.com.

Date Night in Box

Make quarantining together a little more exciting with these date night kits, which offer a delivery of snacks, activities, accessories for setting the mood, a dinner menu, and more to help you make the most of an at-home date. Pick a one-time delivery, or set up recurring ones to remind you to set aside time for a little romance every month.

To buy: From $42 per month; datenightinbox.com.

Five Two Compostable Sponge Cloths

The first round of these durable, eco-friendly sponges sold out quickly, and with good reason: Good for cleaning dishes and surfaces alike, these cloths serve as a more sustainable alternative to paper towels and can be used multiple times without crumbling or tearing before being composted. Pre-order a set for yourself—and all your indoor cleaning projects—now.

To buy: $29 for 10 cloths; food52.com.

Grass Gauge

Finally get your grass to stay at the perfect length—and laugh at yourself a little bit—with this stainless steel gauge, which you can insert in your lawn near the door and check regularly to see if your grass needs a trim.

To buy: $18; uncommongoods.com.

Headspace Plus

This meditation app has been widely appreciated for its variety of meditations and courses, but now it’s giving us another reason to love it: Headspace is offering a year-long subscription to the Headspace Plus service for free to those affected by the current unemployment crisis. If you’re currently unemployed, you can visit the website to sign up for a free subscription for access to meditation and mindfulness tools to help you feel less stressed and more confident in your ability to handle this crisis.

