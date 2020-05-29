6 Clever Items to Simplify Your Life

Real Simple’s mission, through its 20 years, has been to simplify your life with smart finds like these. With eco-friendly produce bags and a multipurpose waterproof pouch, life at home can feel much, much smarter.

By Brandi Broxson
May 29, 2020
Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.
Courtesy of manufacturer
1
Plastic Free Produce Bags

Limit the single-use plastic in your cart and put fruits and veggies in these machine-washable sacks.

To buy: $15 for 3; uncommongoods.com.

2
Fatboy USA x Miasun Sun Shade

Quickly pop open this UV-filtering tent at the beach or in your yard—then fold it up into a slim, cabana-striped pouch.

To buy: $139; fatboy.com.

3
AeroPress Go

Even when camping or in a motel, you can brew a perfect cup of joe or shot of espresso with this compact, travel-friendly coffee press. Comes with paper filters.

To buy: $32; aeropress.com.

4
Dawn Powerwash Dish Spray

Skip the soaking: Just spray some of this onto dirty pots and pans, wipe away the mess, and rinse.

To buy: $5 for 16 oz.; target.com.

5
Aloha Mid Splash-Proof Pouch

At the pool, stash your stuff in this waterproof bag. Then zip your soggy suit in it on the way home.

To buy: $40; aloha-collection.com.

6
Chef’n Sweet Spot Ice Pop Makers

Fill these silicone molds with juice, yogurt, or even a cocktail and freeze for a chilly treat.

To buy: $13 for 6; chefn.com.

