6 Clever Items to Simplify Your Life
Real Simple’s mission, through its 20 years, has been to simplify your life with smart finds like these. With eco-friendly produce bags and a multipurpose waterproof pouch, life at home can feel much, much smarter.
1
Plastic Free Produce Bags
Limit the single-use plastic in your cart and put fruits and veggies in these machine-washable sacks.
To buy: $15 for 3; uncommongoods.com.
2
Fatboy USA x Miasun Sun Shade
Quickly pop open this UV-filtering tent at the beach or in your yard—then fold it up into a slim, cabana-striped pouch.
To buy: $139; fatboy.com.
3
AeroPress Go
Even when camping or in a motel, you can brew a perfect cup of joe or shot of espresso with this compact, travel-friendly coffee press. Comes with paper filters.
To buy: $32; aeropress.com.
4
Dawn Powerwash Dish Spray
Skip the soaking: Just spray some of this onto dirty pots and pans, wipe away the mess, and rinse.
To buy: $5 for 16 oz.; target.com.
5
Aloha Mid Splash-Proof Pouch
At the pool, stash your stuff in this waterproof bag. Then zip your soggy suit in it on the way home.
To buy: $40; aloha-collection.com.
6
Chef’n Sweet Spot Ice Pop Makers
Fill these silicone molds with juice, yogurt, or even a cocktail and freeze for a chilly treat.
To buy: $13 for 6; chefn.com.