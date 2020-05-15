6 Clever Items to Simplify Your Life
Real Simple’s mission, through its 20 years, has been to simplify your life with smart finds like these. An Alexa-enable coffee maker, a lightweight garden hose, focus-helping light bulbs, and more are here to make life in lockdown a little easier.
1
IKEA GUNRID air purifying curtains
Give window treatments yet another purpose with this sunny set, which is treated with a mineral-based coating that helps purify indoor air when exposed to natural light. Beyond their potential air-decontaminating power, though, the curtains are sunny and cheerful, with multiple hanging options and a recycled material.
To buy: $30 for one pair; ikea.com.
2
Hamilton Beach Smart 12-Cup Coffee Maker
Get coffee brewing (or turn off the warmer) with just the power of your voice with this smart coffee maker, which connects to Amazon Alexa devices (and has app control) for a more clever, less hands-on coffee experience.
To buy: $90; hamiltonbeach.com.
3
Brilli Charge Up Light Bulbs
Dimmable and energy-efficient, these light bulbs will illuminate your space—and even help naturally increase energy, wakefulness, and focus, thanks to technology designed to emit specific wavelengths of blue light shown to have alerting and energizing effects. If staying inside all day is cutting down on morning sunlight (and your ability to concentrate), these smart bulbs might be able to help.
To buy: $40; bebrilli.com.
4
Casabella Infuse Multi-Surface Floor Spray Mop Cleaning Kit
This reusable, concentrate-based floor cleaner makes washing floors both more sustainable and less harsh. The from-concentrate cleaning solution is phthalate- and paraben-free, and the microfiber wash pad is reusable and washable, so the cleaner is usable for many spring cleanings to come.
To buy: $30; target.com.
5
Gilmour AquaArmor Lightweight Hose
Upgrade lawn- or yard-care gear with this lightweight hose, which is 50 percent lighter than standard ones, so you really can drag it wherever you need it. It’s also stronger and longer-lasting than standard hoses, with a proprietary material that allows the hose to iron out its own kinks. It even coils flat for easier storage.
To buy: From $26; gilmour.com.
6
Your Plan, Your Planet by Google
Take some time during quarantine to learn more about your impact on the planet—and how to reduce it. Your Plan, Your Planet, a new collaboration between Google, the California Academy of Sciences, and the Ellen Macarthur Foundation, can help you calculate how much food, energy, water, and items you waste—plus how to reduce that waste and extend the life of your belongings.