6 Clever Items to Simplify Your Life

By Real Simple
Updated May 13, 2015
Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.
itunes.apple.com
Real Simple’s mission, through its 15 years, has been to simplify your life with smart finds like these.
Start Slideshow

1 of 6

Felt Zip Case

mooreaseal.com

Though much less clunky than others you might throw in your bag, this soft fabric case will protect your favorite pair of sunglasses from being crushed or scratched.

To buy: $8, mooreaseal.com.

Featured May 2015

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 6

Strawberry Slicester

amazon.com

Similar to an egg slicer, this handy kitchen tool quickly slices strawberries for fruit salads, ice cream toppings, or pie fillings. Just insert a berry and press to slice.

To buy: $15, amazon.com.

3 of 6

Waterproof Tablet Case

satechi.com

Can't be away from your tablet, even at the pool? The secure seal protects your device to depths of 20 feet—just in case.

To buy: $25, satechi.com.

Advertisement

4 of 6

Brush Cleaning Pad

artisbrush.com

Keep makeup brushes in top form by sweeping them across this pad after use. With an antimicrobial, machine-washable cover, it removes powdery residue without damaging fibers.

To buy: $25, artisbrush.com.

5 of 6

Lekue Silicone Pasta Cooker

bedbathandbeyond.com

Instead of waiting for the water to boil, this container lets you cook noodles quickly and easily in the microwave. Once the pasta is done, the vented lid turns into a colander so you can drain the water without dirtying another dish.

To buy: $35, bedbathandbeyond.com.

6 of 6

FoodKeeper

itunes.apple.com

Why waste perfectly good groceries when you can use this free app, developed by the USDA, to scan food in your pantry, refrigerator, and freezer to see if it’s still safe to eat. You can also sync the app with your phone’s calendar to receive an alert when it’s time to toss your food.

Get Daily Finds via e-mail

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

By Real Simple