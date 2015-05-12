6 Clever Items to Simplify Your Life
Felt Zip Case
Though much less clunky than others you might throw in your bag, this soft fabric case will protect your favorite pair of sunglasses from being crushed or scratched.
To buy: $8, mooreaseal.com.
Featured May 2015
Strawberry Slicester
Similar to an egg slicer, this handy kitchen tool quickly slices strawberries for fruit salads, ice cream toppings, or pie fillings. Just insert a berry and press to slice.
To buy: $15, amazon.com.
Waterproof Tablet Case
Can't be away from your tablet, even at the pool? The secure seal protects your device to depths of 20 feet—just in case.
To buy: $25, satechi.com.
Brush Cleaning Pad
Keep makeup brushes in top form by sweeping them across this pad after use. With an antimicrobial, machine-washable cover, it removes powdery residue without damaging fibers.
To buy: $25, artisbrush.com.
Lekue Silicone Pasta Cooker
Instead of waiting for the water to boil, this container lets you cook noodles quickly and easily in the microwave. Once the pasta is done, the vented lid turns into a colander so you can drain the water without dirtying another dish.
To buy: $35, bedbathandbeyond.com.
FoodKeeper
Why waste perfectly good groceries when you can use this free app, developed by the USDA, to scan food in your pantry, refrigerator, and freezer to see if it’s still safe to eat. You can also sync the app with your phone’s calendar to receive an alert when it’s time to toss your food.
