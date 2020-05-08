6 Clever Items to Simplify Your Life

Not touching doors, buttons, touchpads, and more is the new normal, and this smart hand tool is here to help. Simply attach it to your keyring, or use the included retractable carabiner: The Cleankey will let you open doors, press buttons, pull levers, and more while out and about without actually touching anything, making it easier to avoid any contaminants. Best of all, the tool is made of copper, which is naturally antimicrobial.

To buy: $25; getkeysmart.com.