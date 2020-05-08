6 Clever Items to Simplify Your Life
Real Simple’s mission, through its 20 years, has been to simplify your life with smart finds like these. With a quick cold brew coffeemaker and a smart, split ergonomic keyboard, life at home can feel much, much smarter.
1
Keysmart Cleankey
Not touching doors, buttons, touchpads, and more is the new normal, and this smart hand tool is here to help. Simply attach it to your keyring, or use the included retractable carabiner: The Cleankey will let you open doors, press buttons, pull levers, and more while out and about without actually touching anything, making it easier to avoid any contaminants. Best of all, the tool is made of copper, which is naturally antimicrobial.
To buy: $25; getkeysmart.com.
2
Cuisinart Automatic Cold Brew Coffeemaker
Make cold brew coffee at home—and in just 25 minutes or so, not the hours that traditional cold brew takes—with this dishwasher-safe brewer. Pick the strength of your coffee for your best-possible cup, and refrigerate any leftovers to drink later for as long as two weeks.
To buy: $125; macys.com.
3
Amaranth Vase Company Easy Drain & Stem Access Flower Vase
Help your blooms last longer—and even actually, finally follow best practices for cut flower care—with this two-part vase, which twists apart so you can swap out water and trim stems without having to remove the carefully arranged bouquet (or disturbing those delicate flowers).
To buy: $59; thegrommet.com.
4
Feejays
Get the comfort of warm sweats and cozy socks with one article of clothing—which means less laundry, right?—thanks to Feejays, a line of pants with build-in feet coverings. Wear them as pants while you shelter-in-place and pull out the plush, lined feet to cover your toes when you get cold; at-home comfort has never been easier (or more laziness-friendly).
To buy: $40; feejays.com.
5
Logitech ERGO K860
Give wrists not used to working from home—or non-ergonomic laptop keyboards—a break with this clever split keyboard, which is designed for better posture and offers more support for wrists and forearms. The curved, split frame lets hands, wrists, fingers, and forearms move in a more natural way, making every workday more comfortable, whether it’s at home or in the office.
To buy: $130; logitech.com.
6
Vellabox
Keep your home smelling fresh—and full of fresh, new scents—with this monthly subscription service, which delivers new artisan, all-natural candles to your door (along with surprise gifts) every 30 days. Vellabox options start at $13 per month (including shipping and handling) and can be upgraded to include larger candles or a two-candle box.