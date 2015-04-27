6 Clever Items to Simplify Your Life
Burger Machine
If most of your summer meals are grilled, use this tool to create uniform patties every single time. Each tool has five thickness settings to suit your appetite.
To buy: $4, amazon.com.
Clip’n Band
These stylish headbands have clips sewn to the underside of the band that grip the hair and keep the headband in place—meaning you won’t have to constantly readjust throughout the day.
To buy: Starting at $12, clipnband.com.
Wall-Mounted Organizer
Keep small items—like office supplies or kids’ toys—organized and within reach. Containers can be removed from the wall or tilted in the mount for easier access, plus the clear design makes it easy to see what’s inside.
To buy: $20, containerstore.com.
Dry Pocket
This waterproof smartphone case has a touch-sensitive screen, so you can still operate the phone even when it’s inside the pocket. For anyone who loves to be near the water, this is a must-have to keep your gadget safe.
To buy: $29, orvis.com.
Women’s Beach Tote
Instead of bringing the beach home with you, bring this bag to the beach—it has a hidden mesh bottom to shake out any sand that accumulates at the bottom.
To buy: $30, quirky.com.
MakeSpace
If your space is in desperate need of an organizing makeover, this service will help jumpstart the seemingly insurmountable project. They deliver bins to your door (and pick them up when you’re ready), itemize what’s inside, and catalog those items online so you can request them back whenever you may need them.
To buy: From $25 per month, makespace.com.
