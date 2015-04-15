6 Clever Items to Simplify Your Life

By Samantha Zabell
Updated April 15, 2015
vowtobechic.com
Real Simple’s mission, through its 15 years, has been to simplify your life with smart finds like these.
Coffee Scoop Clip

This two-in-one tool helps you scoop the perfect amount of grounds into your coffee maker and seals the bag after use to keep your java fresh.

To buy: $6, cb2.com.

Featured April 2015

Corkcicle Air

This clever wine stopper features a plastic gel-filled “icicle” that chills wine quickly (and keeps it cold) and a spout that aerates the vino as you pour. Whites stay cool for up to an hour and reds reach room temperature in just 15 minutes.

To buy: $25, momastore.org.

Foxgloves Grip

With a no-slip grip for handling tools and an extra-long length to protect wrists from thorny twigs and branches, these water-resistant gloves are a must-have for avid gardeners.

To buy: $26, shop.foxglovesinc.com.

Packable Rain Boots

Finally a pair of rain boots that won’t hog space in your suitcase! These packable boots fold up for easy storage, so you’ll be prepared for any weather condition. Each pair comes with a travel bag to protect other items from getting wet or muddy.

To buy: $40, puddletons.com.

Kitchen Thermometer

Monitor the temperature of your dinner from any room in the house with this Bluetooth thermometer. Just download the accompanying smartphone app, and your device will sound an alarm when the meal is cooked to perfection.

To buy: $40, idevicesinc.com.

Vow to Be Chic

Don’t let wedding season wreak havoc on your budget. Whether you’re a bride looking for a rehearsal dinner dress or a bridesmaid hoping for a more affordable option, this site simplifies the shopping process by offering dress rentals instead. Once you find the right frock, you’ll receive two sizes to ensure the fit is right. Then, a week before the event, your pre-selected size will arrive.

By Samantha Zabell