6 Clever Items to Simplify Your Life
reCap Mason Jars Pour Cap
This spill-proof cap snaps onto mason jars to transform them into functional drink dispensers. Now, you can use Pinterest’s favorite container to transport smoothies or pour out homemade salad dressing.
To buy: $8, amazon.com.
Featured April 2015
Lettuce Knife
This plastic knife’s deep serrated edge is designed to keep lettuce and soft produce from bruising and browning. Use it to slice large heads of lettuce, tomatoes, berries, and more.
To buy: $8, crispcooking.com.
Leather Protector
Keep shoes and bags safe from April showers by spraying leather items with this fabric guard first—it works on suede and fabric, too.
To buy: $10, thesolemates.com.
Tax Filer
If you’re prone to procrastination during tax season, this accordion organizer will get important documents ready for filing. Tabs are divided into “money in”–such as income and investments—and “money out”—for things like charitable contributions. Your accountant will be impressed.
To buy: $20, seejanework.com.
Women’s Organizing Travel 4-Pack
Go the extra step when packing your suitcase by categorizing your belongings into these labeled garment bags. The set separates out the items you wouldn’t want getting tangled up in your suitcase—like muddy shoes, delicates, and toiletries—and includes a laundry bag for dirty duds.
To buy: $48, uncommongoods.com.
Content Checked
Use this app to register food or allergy restrictions, and scan the barcodes of any item in the grocery store to quickly review the list of ingredients. If there’s anything that might trigger a reaction, the app will flag the item for you.
To buy: $3, itunes.com.
Get Daily Finds via e-mail