6 Clever Items to Simplify Your Life
RaZbaby Keep-It-Kleen Pacifier
A must-have for new parents concerned about germs, this pacifier features an attached “shield” that automatically closes when the pacifier is dropped. Plus, it comes in adorable creatures—like puppies, goldfish, and penguins.
To buy: $5.50, diapers.com.
Sphynx Razor
This tiny tool is the perfect solution for grooming on the go: It has a water spray feature to wet the shaving area, a lubricant that acts as soap, and a blade. Rotate through all three attachments, and then throw it right back in your suitcase.
To buy: $15, sphynxrazor.com.
Toddy Wedge
This desk accessory props up your smartphone and doubles as a screen cleaner when your device is full of fingerprints or smudges.
To buy: $15, amazon.com.
Aqua Seal
This smart beauty product is especially helpful for rainy spring days. A few drops mixed with your favorite beauty staple—from foundation to mascara—will transform it into waterproof makeup.
To buy: $21, sephora.com.
Pawcet
Connect this dog-friendly drinking fountain to your garden hose, and your pup will have access to water whenever he’s in the yard just by touching his paw to the small, square platform.
To buy: $25, quirky.com.
Moment
You spend a lot more time on your cell phone than you think—and this free app tracks exactly how many minutes you spend staring at the tiny screen every day. You can also monitor your family’s usage, and set alerts during phone-free times (like family dinner).
