6 Clever Items to Simplify Your Life

By Samantha Zabell
Updated March 25, 2015
Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.
inthemoment.io
Real Simple’s mission, through its 14 years, has been to simplify your life with smart finds like these.
Start Slideshow

1 of 6

RaZbaby Keep-It-Kleen Pacifier

diapers.com

A must-have for new parents concerned about germs, this pacifier features an attached “shield” that automatically closes when the pacifier is dropped. Plus, it comes in adorable creatures—like puppies, goldfish, and penguins.

To buy: $5.50, diapers.com.

Featured March 2015

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 6

Sphynx Razor

sphynxrazor.com

This tiny tool is the perfect solution for grooming on the go: It has a water spray feature to wet the shaving area, a lubricant that acts as soap, and a blade. Rotate through all three attachments, and then throw it right back in your suitcase.

To buy: $15, sphynxrazor.com.

3 of 6

Toddy Wedge

toddygear.com

This desk accessory props up your smartphone and doubles as a screen cleaner when your device is full of fingerprints or smudges.

To buy: $15, amazon.com.

Advertisement

4 of 6

Aqua Seal

sephora.com

This smart beauty product is especially helpful for rainy spring days. A few drops mixed with your favorite beauty staple—from foundation to mascara—will transform it into waterproof makeup.

To buy: $21, sephora.com.

5 of 6

Pawcet

quirky.com

Connect this dog-friendly drinking fountain to your garden hose, and your pup will have access to water whenever he’s in the yard just by touching his paw to the small, square platform.

To buy: $25, quirky.com.

6 of 6

Moment

inthemoment.io

You spend a lot more time on your cell phone than you think—and this free app tracks exactly how many minutes you spend staring at the tiny screen every day. You can also monitor your family’s usage, and set alerts during phone-free times (like family dinner).

Get Daily Finds via e-mail

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

By Samantha Zabell