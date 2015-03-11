6 Clever Items to Simplify Your Life
Toddy Microfiber Cloths
Keep these machine-washable compact cloths in your purse to clean phone or tablet screens on the go. No need for liquid cleaners: One side is plush to clean off fingerprints and smudges, and the other is silky for a clean finish.
To buy: $10, toddygear.com.
Rabbit Push Muddler
Instead of cutting up cocktail ingredients, use this spring-loaded tool to quickly crush them. Bonus: Muddling preserves and enhances the flavors, so your drink will taste better, too.
To buy: $15, metrokane.com.
Micro Travel Umbrella
If the forecast calls for rain, throw this teeny, tiny umbrella into your purse or briefcase. When wrapped up, it’s only about double the length of a credit card; when opened, it’s big enough to shield you from the elements.
To buy: $18, geniuspack.com.
Crazy Safety Helmet
Available in five fierce animal designs, this is one helmet your kid will actually want to wear. And, as parents, you’ll feel good about your child riding around the neighborhood—the comfortable design meets consumer product safety commission standards.
To buy: $30, firstbike.us.
Kid Lid
Fasten this board over your keyboard so kids can watch movies on your laptop without damaging the keyboard or mouse. It’s dishwasher safe, fits all computers, and resists even the most enthusiastic tiny fists.
To buy: Starting at $27, kidlid.com.
Framebridge
Frame your favorite pieces of art or other sentimental items with this hassle-free online framing service. Choose from a variety of custom frames, preview the whole thing, and either send the original to the studio or upload a copy of your art. If you’re not sure which frame is right, designers are on hand to help you choose the perfect one.
To buy: Starting at $39, framebridge.com.
