6 Clever Items to Simplify Your Life
Dimmys
Place these reusable adhesives over LED lights in your bedroom—like cable boxes or alarm clocks—to dim distracting bright lights.
To buy: $6 for two sheets, ledimmys.com.
Featured March 2015
Birthday Poster
If you love scrapbooking but don’t have the time, let this poster serve as your kid’s year in review. Together, the two of you can create the ultimate keepsake by personalizing the poster with his or her age, height, likes, dislikes, and more.
To buy: $19, stickybellies.com.
Fit and Fresh Bento Lunch Box Kit
This insulated lunch box features three separate compartments, leak-resistant containers, and two ice packs to keep your little one’s midday meal fresh and fully intact.
To buy: $20, bedbathandbeyond.com.
Nikki Hynek Dollup Case
Stash all of your evening essentials in this clutch-turned-organizer. One side has elastic loops to secure items like lipstick or mascara. The other side is magnetized to hold shadow and blush tins. In the middle, there’s a flip up mirror with enough room underneath to stash money or your phone.
To buy: $52, dollupbeauty.com.
Guardian Angel Shockproof Safety Outlet
This smart device senses when your child’s finger gets too close to an open outlet, and automatically shuts the power off to prevent shocks. The electrical current returns once kids are a safe distance (more than 1/4 inch) from the outlet.
To buy: $40 for 2, store.guardianangelsafety.com.
Find. Eat. Drink. App
Why spend hours scouring the Internet for good restaurants when you can get immediate feedback from the experts? This app features over 5,000 recommendations from respected chefs, bartenders, sommeliers, and industry insiders around the world, so you’ll always know where to go—even in a pinch.
Get Daily Finds via e-mail