6 Clever Items to Simplify Your Life
Chic Wrap
Instead of stuffing your aluminum foil or plastic wrap in a drawer, these unique and functional dispensers can become part of your kitchen décor. In eight colors and patterns, there’s a container to suit every style.
To buy: Starting at $13, chicwrap.com.
Featured February 2015
iClean Screen and Detail Cleaner
This two-in-one tech cleaner removes fingerprints and residue from your computer screen, and has slide-out bristles to carefully sweep the spaces between keys.
To buy: $15, casabella.com.
Sweater Comb
This brilliant tool easily restores pilled sweaters to their former glory. Gently run the comb over well-worn spots, and watch the fuzz disappear.
To buy: $18, thelaundress.com.
Can Tracker Food Storage Organizer
Battle pantry clutter with a convenient organizer that expands to fit your shelves. It keeps standard size cans orderly and neat, so you’ll never have to search the depths of your cabinets for ingredients again.
To buy: Starting at $25, bedbathandbeyond.com.
Vyne for Tablets
This flexible tablet stand makes it easy to read, watch movies, or work no matter where you are—including your bed. When not in use, it collapses into a compact coil for easy transport.
To buy: $35, vyneproducts.com.
Handpick
When Friday rolls around and your fridge looks like a hodgepodge of ingredients that you’re not sure what to do with, let this free app solve your dinner dilemma. Just plug in the contents of your fridge and pantry, and the app will provide a host of recipes that use those ingredients.
