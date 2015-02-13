6 Clever Items to Simplify Your Life
Mini Flip and Fold Omelet Turner
Keep your eggs in one piece and looking picture-perfect with this specially designed spatula. Its flexible head and edges make omelet folding and flipping a breeze.
To buy: $8, bedbathandbeyond.com.
Featured March 2015
Zoku Character Pop Molds
Use these BPA-free silicone molds to turn homemade ice pops into princesses, frogs, owls, and more. Even better: The built-in stick has a drip guard to prevent sticky messes.
To buy: $8 each, williams-sonoma.com.
Camera-Phone Tripod
Insert the tiny fold-out stand into the charging port of your mobile device for crisp, brilliant picture taking. Also lends a helping hand for selfies using a timer.
To buy: $30, kenu.com.
Portable Keyboard
Hate typing on a touch screen? This spill-resistant silicone mat wirelessly connects to your iPad, iPhone, Apple TV, and more. About the size of a tablet, it weighs less than seven ounces.
To buy: $70, logitech.com.
Visio Window Steam Cleaner
Using just water, this handheld super squeegee shines and sanitizes effortlessly.
To buy: $70, siennadirect.com.
Worth It
Is that four-star restaurant really that great? Is the new bestselling book worth the read? Enter this free app: It aggregates all of your friends’ reviews for bars, restaurants, books, movies, and more, so you can make an informed decision about whether or not it’s really worth it.
