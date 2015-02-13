6 Clever Items to Simplify Your Life

By Real Simple
Updated February 19, 2015
itunes.apple.com
Real Simple’s mission, through its 14 years, has been to simplify your life with smart finds like these.
Start Slideshow

1 of 6

Mini Flip and Fold Omelet Turner

bedbathandbeyond.com

Keep your eggs in one piece and looking picture-perfect with this specially designed spatula. Its flexible head and edges make omelet folding and flipping a breeze.

To buy: $8, bedbathandbeyond.com.

Featured March 2015

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 6

Zoku Character Pop Molds

williams-sonoma.com

Use these BPA-free silicone molds to turn homemade ice pops into princesses, frogs, owls, and more. Even better: The built-in stick has a drip guard to prevent sticky messes.

To buy: $8 each, williams-sonoma.com.

3 of 6

Camera-Phone Tripod

Victor Prado

Insert the tiny fold-out stand into the charging port of your mobile device for crisp, brilliant picture taking. Also lends a helping hand for selfies using a timer.

To buy: $30, kenu.com.

Advertisement

4 of 6

Portable Keyboard

Victor Prado

Hate typing on a touch screen? This spill-resistant silicone mat wirelessly connects to your iPad, iPhone, Apple TV, and more. About the size of a tablet, it weighs less than seven ounces.

To buy: $70, logitech.com.

5 of 6

Visio Window Steam Cleaner

Victor Prado

Using just water, this handheld super squeegee shines and sanitizes effortlessly.

To buy: $70, siennadirect.com.

6 of 6

Worth It

itunes.apple.com

Is that four-star restaurant really that great? Is the new bestselling book worth the read? Enter this free app: It aggregates all of your friends’ reviews for bars, restaurants, books, movies, and more, so you can make an informed decision about whether or not it’s really worth it.

Get Daily Finds via e-mail

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

By Real Simple