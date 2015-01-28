6 Clever Items to Simplify Your Life

By Real Simple
Updated January 28, 2015
itunes.apple.com
Real Simple’s mission, through its 14 years, has been to simplify your life with smart finds like these.
Baby Buddy Silicone Finger Toothbrush

bedbathandbeyond.com

This BPA-free, silicone baby toothbrush fits easily over your finger, and is a gentle, safe way to clean your little one’s teeth and gums.

To buy: $3, bedbathandbeyond.com.

Featured January 2015

CleanPath Natural Spring Foaming Hand Soap

walmart.com

Concentrated refill pods, each filled with the equivalent of three bottles of hand soap, easily attach to the base of this mess-free reusable soap dispenser. All you have to do is add water.

To buy: $4, walmart.com.

Pop-In Greetings

myshopify.com

These customizable cards come with interchangeable messages (Happy Birthday, Congratulations, Thank You, and more) that pop into a cut out on the front of the card, so you’ll always have the right greeting card on hand.

To buy: $22.50 for eight cards, pop-in-greetings.myshopify.com.

Pipila Portable Pacifier Sterilizer

target.com

When your child’s pacifier hits the floor, simply pop it into this compact, battery-powered device to eliminate up to 99.9 percent of germs in just five minutes. Bonus: it’s small enough to fit in your purse.

To buy: $35, target.com.

No-Touch Forehead Thermometer

walgreens.com

This non-invasive forehead thermometer makes it easy to take your toddler’s temperature—without the meltdown. The sensor guide shows you how to take an accurate reading, while the color-coded screen displays readable results.

To buy: $49, walgreens.com.

Wedding Dress Studio

itunes.apple.com

Before you spend hours browsing gowns that just won’t do, use this free app to figure out what style looks best on you. You can design your own wedding dress and then upload a picture of yourself to “try it on.” Dresses are customizable based on silhouettes and fabrics—and you can even add accessories. When you finally head to the bridal salon, you’ll be much more decisive.

By Real Simple