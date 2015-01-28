6 Clever Items to Simplify Your Life
Baby Buddy Silicone Finger Toothbrush
This BPA-free, silicone baby toothbrush fits easily over your finger, and is a gentle, safe way to clean your little one’s teeth and gums.
To buy: $3, bedbathandbeyond.com.
Featured January 2015
CleanPath Natural Spring Foaming Hand Soap
Concentrated refill pods, each filled with the equivalent of three bottles of hand soap, easily attach to the base of this mess-free reusable soap dispenser. All you have to do is add water.
To buy: $4, walmart.com.
Pop-In Greetings
These customizable cards come with interchangeable messages (Happy Birthday, Congratulations, Thank You, and more) that pop into a cut out on the front of the card, so you’ll always have the right greeting card on hand.
To buy: $22.50 for eight cards, pop-in-greetings.myshopify.com.
Pipila Portable Pacifier Sterilizer
When your child’s pacifier hits the floor, simply pop it into this compact, battery-powered device to eliminate up to 99.9 percent of germs in just five minutes. Bonus: it’s small enough to fit in your purse.
To buy: $35, target.com.
No-Touch Forehead Thermometer
This non-invasive forehead thermometer makes it easy to take your toddler’s temperature—without the meltdown. The sensor guide shows you how to take an accurate reading, while the color-coded screen displays readable results.
To buy: $49, walgreens.com.
Wedding Dress Studio
Before you spend hours browsing gowns that just won’t do, use this free app to figure out what style looks best on you. You can design your own wedding dress and then upload a picture of yourself to “try it on.” Dresses are customizable based on silhouettes and fabrics—and you can even add accessories. When you finally head to the bridal salon, you’ll be much more decisive.