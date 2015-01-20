6 Clever Items to Simplify Your Life
Repair Square
When your charging cable starts to fray, don’t spring for a new one. Instead, wrap this adhesive material around the exposed wires, and your cable will be as good as new.
To buy: $3 for two, repairsq.com.
Featured January 2015
Flip-It Cap
Vigorously tapping the lotion bottle against your palm is one way to eke out the last drop. Or replace the pump with this tripod top, set it upside down, and let gravity do the work for you.
To buy: $20 for six caps, amazon.com.
Mighty Mug
Scared you’ll knock over your cup and drench your keyboard with coffee? Place this suction-forming tumbler on any flat surface and the bottom’s super grip makes it impossible to tip.
To buy: $20, themightymug.com.
BatteryLock Flashlight
Brave your next blackout with a backup beacon that won’t run out of power when you need it the most. A simple twist of the bezel separates the power source from its contact point so the battery doesn’t drain when not in use.
To buy: $20, walmart.com.
Àplat Flat Tote
Finally—a bag that makes it easy to carry plates, bowls, and trays to a dinner party without turning the whole tote on its side. You know what that means: no sticky spills enroute.
To buy: $44, aplatsf.com.
Calm
If you could use a little less chaos and a lot more relaxation, this free app offers your moment of Zen. It has calming playlists, nature-themed background noise, and easy-to-follow meditation sessions as short as just two minutes—anyone can make the time for that.
