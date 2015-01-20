6 Clever Items to Simplify Your Life

By Real Simple
Updated January 20, 2015
itunes.apple.com
Real Simple’s mission, through its 14 years, has been to simplify your life with smart finds like these.
Repair Square

repairsq.com

When your charging cable starts to fray, don’t spring for a new one. Instead, wrap this adhesive material around the exposed wires, and your cable will be as good as new.

To buy: $3 for two, repairsq.com.

Featured January 2015

Flip-It Cap

amazon.com

Vigorously tapping the lotion bottle against your palm is one way to eke out the last drop. Or replace the pump with this tripod top, set it upside down, and let gravity do the work for you.

To buy: $20 for six caps, amazon.com.

Mighty Mug

Jens Mortensen

Scared you’ll knock over your cup and drench your keyboard with coffee? Place this suction-forming tumbler on any flat surface and the bottom’s super grip makes it impossible to tip.

To buy: $20, themightymug.com.

BatteryLock Flashlight

Victor Prado

Brave your next blackout with a backup beacon that won’t run out of power when you need it the most. A simple twist of the bezel separates the power source from its contact point so the battery doesn’t drain when not in use.

To buy: $20, walmart.com.

Àplat Flat Tote

aplatsf.com

Finally—a bag that makes it easy to carry plates, bowls, and trays to a dinner party without turning the whole tote on its side. You know what that means: no sticky spills enroute.

To buy: $44, aplatsf.com.

Calm

itunes.apple.com

If you could use a little less chaos and a lot more relaxation, this free app offers your moment of Zen. It has calming playlists, nature-themed background noise, and easy-to-follow meditation sessions as short as just two minutes—anyone can make the time for that.

