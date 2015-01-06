6 Clever Items to Simplify Your Life

By Real Simple
Updated January 06, 2015
Real Simple’s mission, through its 14 years, has been to simplify your life with smart finds like these.
Extra Large Quick Skewer

This plastic skewer tray seriously simplifies kebab night. Just load it up with your favorite ingredients and stick the metal skewer straight through.

To buy: $7, bedbathandbeyond.com.

SipSnap

If your kids are prone to spills, fit these flexible, colorful lids over any cup to keep their soda and juice off of your carpet and furniture.

To buy: $21 for three, sipsnap.com.

Unbreakable Wine Glass

This set of silicone wine glasses won’t shatter at your next party—and they’ll survive plenty of rounds in the dishwasher without fear of chipping.

To buy: $20 for two, reuseit.com.

FlipBelt Running & Workout Belt

This four-pocket fitness belt fits snug on your hips, and gives you a place to store all of your essentials during your workout.

To buy: $29, brookstone.com.

Bed Butler 2.0

Instead of a nightstand, use this handy bedside caddy to hold phones, tablets, remote controls, or anything else you’d want within arm’s reach.

To buy: $43, shopbedbutler.com.

LiveSafe

If you’re walking home alone at night, this app’s newest feature will help you feel at ease. It uses GPS technology to send your friends live updates from your route, and they can track you on an in-app map. In case of an emergency, the app’s panic button dials 911 immediately.

