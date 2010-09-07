6 Problem-Solvers
Time for DinnerCookbook
A sample chapter title from this gem by three former editors of Cookie magazine: “I Want Something Simple, Fast, and Hard to Screw Up.” Don’t we all?
To buy: $16, amazon.com.
Fabric Gift Wrap
Ditch the pricey-for-what-it-is gift bag and opt for a hand-printed organic-cotton cloth that the recipient can repurpose (a tea towel, maybe?) or use to pretty up her next present. One size (28 by 28 inches) fits most small to medium boxes.
To buy: $12 each, chewingthecud.com.
Interior Design Site
The free site Houzz.com is the online equivalent of clipping decor inspiration from magazines. You can browse more than 40,000 images submitted by interior decorators, architects, and design-minded users (filter by space, style, and more), then save them in your virtual idea book.
Cleat Guards
Protect your cleat-clad athlete from slipping on (and scuffing up) hard surfaces with flexible rubber Cleatskins, which are available for different sports in a wide range of (uniform-matching) colors. Machine washable.
To buy: $20 to $35 a pair, cleatskins.com.
Hand and Machine Dish-Washing Liquid
Why didn’t this exist before? Earth Friendly DuoDish rinse can be used for both in-the-sink jobs and dishwasher duty.
To buy: $4, ecos.com.
Car Finder App
Curb where-did-I-park-my-car confusion. Mark your spot on the AutoPark app’s map, then find your way back with its GPS. (Easier than straining your ears for a remote-induced beep-beep.)
To buy: $5, autoparkapp.com.
See all Daily Finds from this month