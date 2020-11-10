6 Motivational Podcasts for Living Your Happiest, Healthiest Life

Consider Dan Harris your personal meditation coach. Launched from his best-selling book of the same name, the Ten Percent Happier podcast goes beyond meditation and equips listeners with the emotional and mental skills they need to boost their sense of fulfillment, relaxation, and peace of mind. Nicole Simonin, a health and fitness coach and the founder of Shape It Up, loves this podcast as a great introduction for anyone beginning a regular meditation practice. “There are episodes that offer guided meditations, as well as episodes that dive deeper into complementary aspects of learning mindset skills,” she says, including topics such as dealing with uncertainty and anxiety, cultivating gratitude and empathy, and improving attention and awareness. After a few listens, you’ll be embracing your zen and on the right path to feeling 10 percent happier.