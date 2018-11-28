The Best Daily, Weekly, and Monthly Planners to Make 2021 Your Most Organized Year Yet

This daily and weekly planner breaks tasks down in a productivity-focused template, with spaces to help track progress using the Pomodoro Technique. The Productivity Planner is perfect for task-oriented people who tackle major projects on a regular basis, or for those who struggle to stay focused (or fall prey to procrastination). The motivational quotes that appear throughout are a nice touch, too.

This planner doesn’t have dates or full monthly calendars, so its usefulness for schedule management is limited. The lack of dates could be helpful to those who don’t work standard weeks or who work as freelancers with on-and-off phases of work, though.