Epic Charcuterie Boards Are the New Avocado Toast—and More Bright Predictions for 2021, According to Pinterest

Neon, Neon

Add some color to your favorite room! Bright and splashy neon accents, hues, and lighting are big for 2021, especially among the Gen Z crowd. Searches for creative lighting ideas, mirrors with LED lights, neon room inspiration, and LED light signs keep growing, proving that cheerful, saturated color schemes are here to stay.

Japandi Takes Over

An impossibly elegant cross between Japanese design and Scandavian functionality, Japandi, up 100 percent in Pinterest searches, is every minimalist’s dream aesthetic for the home. Pinterest forecasts “sleek lines, neutral color schemes, and calming setups will be on the radars of Pinners everywhere,” with particular interest in elements like wood bed frames and headboards, modern minimalist bathrooms and kitchens, neutrals and earth tones.

“Cloffice” Space

Working and living and eating and sleeping and parenting—and everything—from home has people re-appreciating the value of a good door. But even those who don’t have a door to separate work and play areas are finding creative ways to carve out personal space and multifunctional nooks. Case in point: the genius closet-turned-office trend, or “cloffice,” proving necessity really is the mother of invention.

