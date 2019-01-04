Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Not all planners are created equal—and according to thousands of Amazon shoppers, there’s only one that does it all.

The Panda Planner Pro is one of the most popular journals on Amazon that actually features everything you need to stay organized. It’s a daily, weekly, and monthly planner as well as a gratitude journal and goal tracker—all in one book. And just in time for the start of the new year, it’s on sale for just $38.

With so many calendars and notebooks on the market, it can be tricky to find the one that works best for you, which is why users appreciate this one’s versatility and customization. Unlike other options, this notebook features blank pages that you can fill in whenever you need them. If you love to jot down notes on weekdays, but don’t need it on weekends, you can skip those days and pick it up again next Monday without wasting pages.

It features three sections—daily, weekly, and monthly—giving you one place to consolidate all of your lists, goals, and accomplishments. Each daily page is designed to track your to-do list and priorities. The weekly sections will help you plan ahead and establish goals. And the monthly section will give you a chance to look ahead at the next 30 days. All three sections work in harmony to provide you with ample room to write down your achievements and progress, which users say is the most helpful feature.

“Most planners only focus on what you're planning to do and should have gotten done," one reviewer wrote. "This planner totally takes a different tactic, which makes a huge difference. It forces you to not only consider the things you got done, but also asks you to consider your wins for the day and the things you're grateful for, as well as asking you to consider ways that you could improve. So far, I really love it.”

“I like this because there are sections for reflection, ideas for improvement, goals, and why you have chosen these goals,” another reviewer wrote. “It's much more than a ‘to do’ list and gets down to the bigger picture of ‘why.’”

If you’re still not convinced, consider this: journaling has been shown to help relieve stress and anxiety, in addition to improving your mood and mental health. It can even be helpful in improving your immune system, according to research published in the American Psychological Association. Think of it as an affordable investment in yourself that’s a whole lot cheaper than weekly therapy sessions.

And if you’re looking to save a few extra bucks, you can always pick up the original Panda Planner for just $25. This version includes many of the same features, but it’s smaller in size.