How to Make Your New Year’s Resolutions Stick (Step 1: Don’t Call Them Resolutions)

One of the most powerful tools for habit transformation is also one of the simplest—the almighty mantra. You already use mantras all the time, whether you realize it or not: “I can’t lose this pregnancy weight.” “I hate my ears.” “I always date crazy people.” You have already created the “reality” in which you exist via the thoughts, habits, and actions you’ve repeated over and over throughout your life. You will experience whatever you believe. And you will believe whatever you repeatedly tell yourself is true. Which is why ditching those types of mantras and consciously creating (and endlessly repeating) ones that are aligned with what you’d like to experience and who you’d like to become is a powerful way to change your life.