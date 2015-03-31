17 Life Skills Every Woman Must Master

If you’ve ever shopped online, you know to look for the “https” at the beginning of any web address in your browser; without the “s” at the end, there’s no guarantee the page is secure—and your credit card info could be stolen, says Liz Gumbinner of CoolMomTech.com. But that’s not the only way to protect your privacy online.



Start with your Facebook profile, says Gumbinner: Click on the arrow on the blue bar at the top right of the page to access your settings. Go to “general account settings,” scroll down to “security” and then go through each item and make sure it’s exactly how you want it. “This controls who sees your posts, who can contact you, who can look you up, who can tag you, whether search engines can link directly to your timeline—and even who is put in charge of your account if something should happen to you.” (It’s called a “legacy contact,” and that person would decide whether to shut your page down or turn it into a memorial.)



Manage all your social media accounts this way, says Gumbinner—and remember that anything you put on Internet, private or not, can ultimately be shared. “We all have a digital footprint,” she warns. “We saw this with the Sony breach, with Snapchat content not disappearing—everything you send and do online lives somewhere.” The bottom line: Update your privacy settings regularly, and make sure you trust everyone in your network.