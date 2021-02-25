11 Lessons Real Simple Editors Have Learned Since the Pandemic Sent Us Home Almost a Year Ago

There are some things you don't learn about yourself—and life—until everything you know is thrown into relief. Or into a devastating pandemic. It's been a year of loss: loss of life, jobs, interactions, motivation, opportunity, spontaneity, normalcy. But it's also been a year of unexpected gains: new hobbies and skills, more moments with loved ones, a bounty of TikTok videos, extra time to cook, or a fresh sense of purpose or clarity. While no one's asking to do it all over again (please, never again), consider: This version of you never would have existed without the last 12 months' challenges and changes. So it's always worth meditating on the lessons, large and small, that we've learned throughout this unique and universal moment of chaos.