Michelle Goodman, the author of The Anti 9-to-5 Guide ($15, amazon.com), says that, for many people, there's more to work and life than climbing the ladder and being top dog.

"There’s pressure in our culture to earn more money and have important titles, but not everyone wants more responsibility and power," she says. "And what we don’t hear often enough is that it’s okay not to want a promotion. So move laterally, or choose self-employment if you think that will make you happy. It won’t hold you back; on the contrary, having a nonlinear career path can make you more intriguing to bosses in the future, not less. They’ll view you as having broader experience."