6 Ways to Keep Working After Retirement, Whether You Want Some Extra Spending Money or Are Ready to Try Something New

When California resident Peggy Underwood retired a few years ago, she and her husband purchased a home east of Los Angeles with the intention of renting it out throughout the year both to afford the home itself, and to generate supplemental income. Six years later, the rental brings in nearly six figures a year.

“Using our home as a vacation rental has been a great way to generate income without owning a second home,” she says. “For us, that means having a locked closet or two for our personal belongings and heading out last-minute sometimes for weekend trips or visiting grandchildren.”

Underwood and her husband list the property on rental sites such as Airbnb and even handle the cleaning between visitors themselves.

Of course, if you own two homes, you might consider renting one of them out in the seasons you’re not there. Many retirees buy winter homes in Florida, for example, but only spend half the year in the Sunshine State. If that’s the case, you can make a good amount of passive income by renting the property out when you aren’t there.

Don’t want the hassle of finding renters or being a landlord? Look into hiring a company that can help you manage the property in your absence.

Personal finance expert Anna Barker of LogicalDollar cautions that relying too heavily on rental properties could have its downside, as well.

“While property can be a good investment, it’s not a very liquid asset,” she says. “This means that if you believe there’s any chance that you will need to use the money tied up in the value of the property, you may wish to consider an alternative investment to get you through your retirement.”