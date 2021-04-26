How to Thrive When You're Working From Home Permanently

One of the mental health benefits to working from home—especially for introverts—is the ability to control exactly when and where you socialize. (No more forced small talk with your cubemate!)

You may even find you have more energy to devote to your social life, now that you don't have to contend with a commute or the hustle and bustle of the office.

Rhodes-Levin suggests taking time to think about what you want in your post-pandemic social life. "If you were happy with your social life before COVID, you might approach your social life in the same way," she says. "On the other hand, if you were someone who couldn’t wait to get home and be alone, this might be a great opportunity to start that social life you never had the energy for when being in the office all day. Being stuck at home all day might be just the recipe needed to organize more of a social calendar for yourself."