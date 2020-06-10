The Work-From-Home Tips Real Simple Editors Swear By

I have definitely struggled because there’s no real reason to ever “turn off.” I’m used to having morning and evening events with meetings throughout the day, so like everyone else, I’ve never spent this much time in front of my screen. Where I used to come home and enjoy watching TV, I don’t even do that anymore because my eyes and mind need a break from screen time. Instead, I’m reading a lot more (physical books—not on a device) and listening to meditative podcasts or books on Audible at the end of the day to wind down.

I’m trying to really set boundaries for myself while still being productive, and for me, that means walking around for a minute (from my living room to kitchen) once an hour when my Apple watch signals me it’s time to stand. And even when I want to do that extra work thing I think of on the weekend or at midnight—there’s not much stopping me because I live in my office now—I’m making a conscious effort to stop and think before acting. “Can this wait until work hours?” I ask myself. Spoiler alert: The answer is usually yes. – Lisa DeSantis, Deputy Beauty Director