8 Tips for Finding Work and Life Balance

This article originally appeared on LearnVest.com.



The list of things we love about being a mom is multiple pages long:





Goodnight kisses

The first time our kids read a book to us

Violin concerts

Dance recitals





We could go on and on.



One of the tougher things about being Mom, though, is creating boundaries. It’s not as if we can turn off our mom lives the second we’re with our friends, at the office, or reading our fresh copy of The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo.



In essence, being a mom is like having a job where you are always on-call.



As any mom knows, our first responsibility will always be to our families, but it’s important to create boundaries between our own needs, their needs and our work lives. Keeping the spheres separate helps us be the the very best mom, friend and employee we can be—rather than only being partially present for each role.



Use our tips to help you focus more clearly on the task at hand, whether that’s finishing up your PowerPoint for work—or putting the finishing touches on that purple peacock costume you’re making for your kid’s upcoming school performance.