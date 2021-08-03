Share with each other.

This may be another novel concept, but women don't regularly talk about money with each other. We're not in the habit of sharing salary information or many other financial details. Because, of course, society has conditioned us to believe that dishing out such details is taboo. But the sad fact is that, when we don't talk openly about such critical matters, it harms women in the long run.

"I see a lot of women not sharing with each other. The more we can share with each other in different forums and groups, the more it lifts the veil or the curtain. There's a lot to be gained from women sharing—whether it is money or anything else," says Redlener. "The more women share, the better we are all going to be."

Women, says Redlener, should be asking each other such questions as "How much do you make?" and "How much do you want to make?" By no longer leaving each other in the dark on such issues, we can empower each other to be bolder about salary goals and broader financial objectives.

"I think it's a worth issue. Women often think 'It's fine. I don't need to be making that much money. It's enough,'" Redlener continues. "But when we lift the veil and talk about what's going on in our lives and how much we are making, we're no longer in the dark about these things."