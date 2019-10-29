Williams Sonoma Is Hiring Thousands of Seasonal Work-From-Home Employees Before the Holidays

Image zoom Getty Images

Every year, all sorts of companies hire seasonal employees to help staff up before the holiday shopping rush hits—and Williams Sonoma is no different. The kitchen and home goods company has just announced thousands of new jobs this fall and early winter, and many of these positions are Williams Sonoma work-from-home jobs, so the new seasonal employees can work remotely in certain regions.

According to remote job search site FlexJobs, Williams-Sonoma, Inc.—the parent company of Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn, West Elm, and more—plans to hire approximately 2,500 seasonal, remote customer service associates between now and November.

Each position includes three weeks of paid training (which new hires can do from home), $12-per-hour pay, a 40-hour-per-week schedule spread across five days (with one of those typically a weekend day), and a 40 percent merchandise discount. To qualify for one of these positions, work-home-home jobseekers need a computer with high-speed Internet access, a web camera, and a compatible headset. The job listings do ask that employees live within a certain distance of certain locations, but with locations in Texas, California, Oklahoma, Arizona, Ohio, Georgia, Utah, Alabama, North Carolina, Florida, and Nevada, that still leaves the jobs open to a good number of people.

As far as work-from-home jobs go—particularly temporary or seasonal ones—this opportunity seems like a great way to earn some extra cash (and some great discounts at top stores) over the holiday season. If you’re interested in working from home for a few weeks and have the patience and fortitude to work as a customer service employee, this might be a good fit.

If you’re interested in working for one of the best work-from-home companies, you can see job listings now through the FlexJobs site. (You can find more high-paying work-from-home jobs there, too.)