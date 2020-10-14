Williams-Sonoma Is Hiring Thousands of Work-from-Home Employees This Holiday Season

Just in time for the busy holiday season, Williams-Sonoma, Inc. is hiring thousands of work-from-home employees. According to FlexJobs, a job search site focused on WFH and flexible jobs, Williams-Sonoma's hiring spree of approximately 2,000 remote, seasonal customer service agents has already begun and will continue through the end of October. So if you want to spend the next few months on your sofa in your fuzzy slippers, chatting with customers about Le Creuset pans and return policies while earning some extra cash, you'll need to apply ASAP.

The hiring process seems to be happening with lightning speed this year, perhaps because holiday shopping is expected to ramp up earlier than ever, as many anticipate shipping delays and potential inventory issues. Luckily, Williams-Sonoma's job board still lists customer service agent positions in several states, including Alabama, Nevada, and North Carolina—check their job board for the full list. Before you can start working, you must attend a remote three-week-long paid training program. While training has already begun in many states, the following cities all have training programs kicking off on Monday, October 19: Boise, ID; Virginia Beach, VA; Richmond, VA; and Las Vegas, NV. Our advice: apply for these open positions immediately.

As a customer service agent, you'll chat with shoppers to provide product info, place orders, process returns, and answer any questions. To apply, you must have a high school diploma or GED and at least one year of customer service experience. You'll also need a computer with a webcam and a USB headset with a microphone. The pay is $14 per hour, there's the opportunity for overtime, and the very best part: you'll get a 40 percent discount on most merchandise. We won't blame you at all if you spend your paycheck on Dutch ovens and air fryers using that employee discount.