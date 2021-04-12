How to Navigate the Shift From College Student to Real-World Professional, According to Career Experts

Transitioning from classes to career can be daunting. You’re used to the structure of college, where each semester has set goals, professors, grades, and week-long breaks. A syllabus details what to expect, and the only decision standing between you and success is, “Do I complete this assignment, or not?”

Without this structure, Tess Brigham, psychotherapist and certified career coach, notes existential questions come up like, “What if [this decision] changes the trajectory of my life and everything falls apart?” Truthfully, you shouldn’t have the answers (no one does), but once you’re out in the world, it’s now up to you to craft each part of your life. When you're in a position—whether or not it’s your dream job—put in the effort and lay out steps for personal growth and success. Create the structure you need for yourself.

Those steps could be initiating a conversation with your manager about your ideas, their management style, or how often you should meet—whatever is appropriate in your specific workplace.