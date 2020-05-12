How to Support Someone Who Just Lost Their Job

When they’re ready to dive back in, help them brainstorm new opportunities and how to get there. “Encourage them to make a list of their skills and accomplishments,” Heitmann says. “Ask what they enjoyed most about their work, what they learned and whether there’s something new they’d like to try.”

Finding a new job is a challenge in its own right—but that challenge has been compounded thanks to the current circumstances. “Ask what you can do—and don’t take, 'nothing' for an answer,” Heitman says. Make active suggestions, like offering to edit their resume, introduce them to free LinkedIn Learning courses (there’s one specifically on how to recover from a layoff), practice for an upcoming video interview, or check out career search engines for openings.

RELATED: How to Find Companies Hiring Work-From-Home Employees