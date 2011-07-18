Whatever you choose to pursue on the side should, first and foremost, be something you enjoy. A potential freelance job should incorporate the skills and talents you have that you may not necessarily be utilizing at your primary job. Make a list:

What languages do you speak?

What are your hobbies?

What subjects do you know well?

What sports do you play?

What are your strengths?

From here, make a second list that includes part-time jobs that cater to your interests. For example: