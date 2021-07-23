How to Go from Side Hustler to CEO

Set a schedule.

"I highly recommend that my clients put themselves on a schedule," says Keita Williams, the founder of Success Bully, an elite accountability practice dedicated to high-performing Type-A women who have launched side hustles. "You do not have to work a full 40-plus hour week, but choose timing that works for you and your lifestyle, and stick to it."

Side hustlers have to slip in their passion projects between the boundaries of a day job, but CEOs set their own work schedule and decide staff hours around a growth strategy. The transition from being a Solopreneur to an entrepreneur starts with managing your time, so that you know what can be delegated and which high-value actions you must control.

Start by deciding how many hours a week you'll work, then determine your business days. Next, set your hours, even if they change on a weekly or monthly basis. Last, communicate those expectations to clients and employees.

Even on remote or teleworking teams, staff meetings should be regular, check-in calls should be consistent, and time-blocking is your friend. If you don't have employees yet, you likely still have a support system that you rely on to get the job done—freelancers, a significant other, a friend who pitches in on weekends, even your kids who run errands. Take their labor seriously and establish a predictable schedule so you can heighten efficiency. Shared calendars, like Google Calendar, Acuity, and Calendly, can help visualize time commitments.