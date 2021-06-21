How to Navigate a New Job When You're Fully Remote, According to Career Experts

Request an org structure cheat sheet-and a new hire buddy.

In the initial days of a new gig, you'll inevitably have countless questions. In the office, between setting up your email and filling out your payroll info, and figuring out who handles tech issues, you can usually lean over or walk up to someone quickly with questions. With remote work, however, it's not as seamless. Technology does make it technically easy to communicate, but it's nowhere near as natural and doesn't change the fact that you're physically isolated. As a remote new hire, sometimes the simplest of questions can make you feel disoriented and roadblocked, says Alana Christou, the talent acquisition and human resources leader for Fracture. If you aren't given the remote tools necessary to understand your company's roles and responsibilities, it will take you longer to feel settled and productive.

The best way to handle this tricky spot is to ask for some basics up front, Christou recommends. This includes an organization chart, a list of internal and external resources, and a hiring buddy if they can offer it. "This should be a tenured, existing employee who can be a single point of contact to direct, 'Who can I ask about X?' questions," she says. "Preferably, this is someone who can also provide historical context on how and why the business operates the way it does." (This might be the person on your team, for example, who'd meet you at the elevators and show you around on your first day, if you were in the office.)