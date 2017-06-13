Philips Is Hiring 100 Work-From-Home Jobs With Full Benefits

Have you ever dreamed of working from home? Now you can. Philips, the company that makes everything from televisions to lightbulbs to baby bottles, is hiring over 100 home-based positions. On the company’s site you'll find a variety of positions in different specialties like consulting, management, and engineering. These opportunities are located all over the United States—which is a bonus because some remote jobs require you to be based in a certain state.

As an added bonus, work-from-home employees are also offered a very sizeable benefits package. According to the company’s website, employees will get health, vision, and dental coverage in addition to child and elder care services. Other perks include flexible schedules, depending on your department and position. Philips also offers its employees three weeks of paid vacation and 11 holidays per year.

If this gig sounds good to you, get your resume or LinkedIn profile ready and then head over to the Phillips career site. From there, filter “United States of America – Home Based” in the “City” section to browse through the available positions (there’s also an option for “Germany – Home Based,” too). Now you can live your fantasy of working from the comfort of your own home without having to compromise on the benefits. Off with the blister-causing work heels, on with the fuzzy slippers.

