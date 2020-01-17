If you want to be the best new coworker ever, here's what not to do.

Starting a new job naturally comes with a lot of nerves and pressure, whether it's a first job out of school or a new position with a long-term employer. For starters, you're concerned about the job itself: Will you actually excel at your new role? Will you learn the new programs and processes in time? But another layer of new-job jitters stems from worry over making a good impression on new coworkers and bosses.

Sure, we could tell you to smile and be nice, but this isn't just about making friends and being liked; it's about establishing a solid and genuine foundation for your new colleagues to respect you, trust you, collaborate with you, and enjoy both your presence and input. This, in turn, will help make your job easier, since everything's so much simpler going forward if you manage to make a good first impression.

But how are you supposed to master the nuances of nailing that first impression, while simultaneously juggling a steep learning curve and unfamiliar processes? Interestingly, it helps to look at it from the other side—by learning what professionals think about new hires.

According to a LinkedIn data report, 63 percent of working professionals formulate an opinion of a new hire within their first two weeks—although 15 percent admit to passing judgment pretty much immediately. This means you have roughly two weeks (at most, let's say) to show off your interpersonal skills and gradually make a case for yourself.

Overall, coworkers and managers are looking to see if their new team member is qualified and capable of doing the work, willing to learn, open to feedback, respectful, and trustworthy. So it makes sense that professionals' biggest pet peeves regarding new hires involve behaviors that don't align with these values. With that in mind, below are the three biggest mistakes you can make within the first 90 days at a new job, based on LinkedIn insights.