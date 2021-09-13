5 Money Steps You Should Take Before Quitting Your Job

Get all the money you can from this job.

Dana Sitar is a personal finance writer who founded Healthy Rich to publish stories that illuminate the diversity of our relationships with work and money. She says it's important to know what your current employee benefits are before walking away from them.

"Take advantage of resources in your day job before you leave," Sitar says. "Get access to training and assessments, as well as on-the-job opportunities that can help set up your next move. Even if your current job isn't everything you want, you can mine for the gold you can take with you when you leave." In addition to using paid time off or leave without pay to your advantage, it is also important to understand your retirement savings or pension benefits. After resignation, you may be able to retain some, but others you may need to transfer or forgo.

Last, employer-based life and health insurance will need to be replaced. "This is a scary prospect for a lot of employees, especially if you support a family," Sitar notes. "Plan ahead to ease the stress." If you're not going into another employment role that would cover these benefits, it's best to get quotes on HealthCare.gov to see whether you qualify for tax credits. Sitar says to "shop around for health insurance well before you need it, so you can see exactly the cost you'll have to factor into your budget to cover it."