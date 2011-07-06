Unless you’re very lucky, taking maternity leave will mean losing at least half your salary for at least several weeks. So, while you’re still in the planning stages, get your finances in shape by setting aside a portion of your pay to use during your leave.



Ideally, we’d like you to be able to take as much time as you want for family leave, up to the federally-mandated 12 weeks, without running out of money for the things you and your baby need. If you plan ahead, you should be just fine!